Domestic Violence Bill Gains PA Senate Passage

HARRISBURG – Victims of domestic violence would be better protected against retribution from their abusers under a bill approved by the PA Senate. Known as Tierne’s Law, Senate Bill 449 clarifies existing law that allows judges to use risk assessment tools when setting bail in domestic violence cases. Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Washington County sponsored the measure. Risk assessment tools have been proven to be effective in predicting an abuser’s odds of re-offending and creating a dangerous circumstance for victims. The bill was named in honor of Tierne Ewing, a Washington County resident who was kidnapped and later murdered by her estranged husband in August 2016. The measure was developed with input from district attorneys, domestic violence experts, and others who have an interest in improving the judicial system’s ability to protect victims. In 2016, PA assisted more than 89,000 victims of domestic violence. The bill now goes to the state House.

Related