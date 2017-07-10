Lancaster Walmart Robbery Investigation

LANCASTER – Police are investigating a robbery at the Turkey Hill at 870 Manor Street in Lancaster. On Sunday around 11:45 p.m., officers were told that a man entered the store with something wrapped in a black tee shirt. The robber pointed the implied weapon at the clerk and demanded cash. The suspect fled the store on foot. He was described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, about five foot five, 200 lbs., with numerous tattoos on his arms, and wearing a white tank top. Pictures of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous.

