Officer Injured During Suspect Chase

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – A chase after a suspect led to the injury of a police officer in Lancaster County. Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sterling Place in Lancaster Township for a report that a vehicle had struck a parked car. The driver fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind. Police determined that the vehicle had been operated by 26-year-old Jaquay Roane of the 500 block of Sterling Place. When officers went to a nearby residence to ask him about the crash, he fled on foot. A foot chase ensued during which a Manheim Township Police officer sustained a head injury while attempting to take Roane into custody. Roane was captured and charged with resisting arrest, driving under suspension, and other violations. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Related