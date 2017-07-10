Outdoor Chapel Dedicated On Proposed Pipeline Right Of Way

COLUMBIA (AP) – A group opposing a natural gas pipeline slated to go through land owned by some Lancaster County nuns has built a prayer chapel on the proposed right of way. Lancaster Against Pipelines and the sisters, The Adorers of the Blood of Christ, dedicated the chapel at a prayer service on Sunday. Williams Partners, the group building the pipeline across 183 miles of Pennsylvania, has asked a Lancaster County judge for an emergency order to seize the land. A ruling on that is pending. The company’s spokesman says the chapel is a “blatant attempt to impede pipeline construction.” The nuns say that they “revere Earth as a sanctuary where all life is protected” and contend the pipeline violates their commitment to the environment.

