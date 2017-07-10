PA Budget Talks Consider Gambling Expansion

HARRISBURG (AP) – Negotiations on legislation authorizing another big gambling expansion in Pennsylvania is part of the budget discussions. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said Saturday that there’s “more or less” an agreement on gambling legislation. However, a spokesman for House Republican leader Dave Reed says there are no agreements. Lawmakers hope for hundreds of millions of dollars from the gambling industry to help state government close a deficit. Discussions have focused on a provision allowing Pennsylvania’s licensed casinos to bid on licenses for up to 10 more mini-casinos in farther-flung areas. That’s after Senate support was lacking for a House-backed bill to allow slot-machine-style video terminals at thousands of bars, truck stops, and private clubs.

