PA’s Unbalanced Budget Set To Become Law

HARRISBURG – For the second straight year, Gov. Tom Wolf will let a state budget bill become law despite the fact that it is badly out of balance. Wolf’s office released his decision in a statement Monday, hours before the nearly $32 billion spending bill was to become law without his signature at midnight. He’s pressing Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a tax package big enough to avoid a credit downgrade. There are questions about the constitutionality of a budget bill becoming law without a plan in place to pay for it. According to Nathan Benefield, vice president and COO for the Commonwealth Foundation the state constitution requires a balanced budget and the state Administrative Code mandates that the governor line-item veto any spending above existing revenue. Now, the state faces a $1.6 billion shortfall from last year’s unbalanced budget, and this year’s unbalanced plan requires $500 million to balance. Today was the 10th day of a budget stalemate between Wolf and the House and Senate Republican majorities.

