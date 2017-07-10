What Will The Governor Do On Spending Bill?

HARRISBURG (AP) – It appears unlikely that Gov. Tom Wolf will have funding legislation on his desk before he must decide on a nearly $32 billion spending bill. At midnight tonight, the spending bill becomes law without Wolf’s signature. Today is the 10th day of a budget stalemate between Wolf and leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says the sides are about $200 million apart on a roughly $2.2 billion revenue package to patch up state government’s tattered finances. It will lean heavily on borrowing, but Wolf is seeking more in tax increases to avoid another credit downgrade. There’s no word on what taxes he seeks to increase.

Related