York Assault Victim Dies After Ride To Hospital

YORK (AP) – A York man is dead after police say someone gave him a ride to a hospital after he was assaulted. York Police have not described the assault early Sunday that killed 22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto. The county coroner planned an autopsy today. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the first block of E. Maple Street about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police didn’t find anything, but within minutes, a private vehicle dropped the victim at York Hospital, where he died about an hour later. Police have not said if they have any suspects.

