LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Dr. Ronnie Floyd, President of the National Day of Prayer Task Force talking about the need for prayer in America and unveiling the theme for 2019 National Day of Prayer. Floyd spoke this week to 300 leaders gathered at the National Leadership Summit of the National Day of Prayer. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.