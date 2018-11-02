“Fall Back” This Weekend To Be On Time

LANCASTER – This is the weekend to “fall back.” It’s the time to turn all your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. A good idea is to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Beginning Sunday, the one hour of daylight shifts from evening to morning as standard time begins. We don’t “spring ahead” and return to Daylight Saving Time until Sunday, March 10, 2019. Daylight Saving Time became federal law in 1966 and was signed by President Lyndon Johnson. Only Arizona and Hawaii do not observe it, along with American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It’s also a good idea to check your smoke detector batteries and make sure they are working properly as we head for colder weather.