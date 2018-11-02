Important Absentee Ballot Deadline Today

HARRISBURG – Persons who plan to vote in the 2018 November 6 election by absentee ballot must have their ballots returned to their county office of elections by 5 p.m. today. Please note that postmarks do not apply. If you hand deliver your absentee ballot, only the actual voter may return their ballot. People who may vote by absentee ballot include college students, people whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live, those with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to their polling place, members of the military, and those who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday.