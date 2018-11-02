 Skip to Content
Missing & Endangered Woman Found

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 02, 2018 11:42 am

HARRISBURG – PA State Police reported that a missing and endangered woman who was headed to Dauphin County has been located and is safe. 21-year-old Maria Muroski was last seen October 30th at a bus station in Scranton and was supposed to be headed to Harrisburg. Authorities reported that she was located, but no further information as to where she was found was released.

MARIA MUROSKI

