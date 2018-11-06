PA Auditor General To Monitor Today’s Election

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he will monitor today’s election as part of his efforts to protect the security and integrity of Pennsylvania’s voting system, both now and heading into the 2020 election cycle. He explained that he believes it is a fundamental right to make sure people get to cast their vote and make sure that it gets counted. An audit team has been appointed to make sure any Election Day problems and issues are resolved. DePasquale said Pennsylvanians can contact them at PAAuditor.gov if they have any issues with voting.