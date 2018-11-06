PA Family Voter Guide Available

HARRISBURG – The PA Family Council has an online voter guide available to Pennsylvanians with information to help voters make an informed decision before going to the polls today. The guide contains a series of questions asked to the candidates for federal offices, such as U.S. Senate and U.S. House, and state offices including Governor, state Senate, and state House. By going to PAFamilyVoter.com, Pennsylvanians can type in their home address and find the many candidates on their ballot. Also on the website, voters can find their polling location. Check out PAFamilyVoter.com.