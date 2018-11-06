Marylanders Cast Ballots On Rainy Election Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland voters are choosing a governor, a U.S. senator, and eight U.S. House seats, as well as 188 state legislators. Gov. Larry Hogan is seeking to become the first Republican re-elected in Maryland since 1954. He is being challenged by Democrat Ben Jealous, who would be Maryland’s first black governor. At the statehouse, the focus will be on whether Republicans can win five seats to break a super-majority held by Democrats. Democrat U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is seeking his third term. He’s being challenged by Republican Tony Campbell and Neal Simon, an unaffiliated candidate.