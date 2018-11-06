Busy PA Election Day Underway

HARRISBURG (AP) – Election Day in Pennsylvania is under way amid expectations for relatively high midterm election turnout. Polls are now open and will close at 8 p.m. Pennsylvania voters will decide who occupies the governor’s office for four years and help determine control of Congress the next two years under President Trump. This year, 8.6 million people are registered to vote, a record midterm election high for Pennsylvania. Topping the ballot is the race for governor with Democrat incumbent Tom Wolf facing Republican challenger Scott Wagner. The race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has Democrat incumbent Bob Casey against Republican Congressman Lou Barletta. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania voters will fill a wave of open U.S. House seats and settle contests in districts with boundaries newly redrawn under court order. There are also numerous state Senate and state House seats up for reelection. WDAC News will have election updates throughout the evening.