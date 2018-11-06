Charges Filed Against Lancaster City Police Officer

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Lancaster City Police Officer with misdemeanor assault regarding incidents at his West Lampeter Township home. 27-year-old Damon Bronstetter is charged with two counts of simple assault for grabbing a woman’s arms, pinning her to the ground, and putting his hands around her neck on October 29 and 30. The incident took place on Musser Avenue. Bronstetter and the woman were arguing over a dog at the time of the incident. Bronstetter was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.