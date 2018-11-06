Chester County Mother Charged After Child Falls Down Stairs

PARKESBURG (AP) – A Chester County mother who allegedly killed her 5-year-old daughter by pushing her down a set of stairs onto a concrete landing has been charged. 25-year-old Ciara Robinson faces charges including third-degree murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, and child endangerment. Emergency responders were called to the Parkesburg home just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday where 5-year-old Amatulah McLaughlin had been dead “for some time.” Prosecutors allege Robinson became angry and struck the child, then pushed her down the 8 or 9-foot basement stairs. Authorities allege the child also had evidence of past abuse.