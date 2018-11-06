Election Day 2018 Arrives – Get Out & Vote

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania voters will decide who occupies the governor’s office for four years and help determine control of Congress the next two years under President Donald Trump. Today’s election comes amid expectations for relatively high midterm election turnout. This year, 8.6 million people are registered to vote, a record midterm election high for Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s highest midterm turnout in the last 20 years was in 2006, when it was 50%. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Make sure you cast your vote. WDAC News will have election updates through this evening as the tally comes in.