York County Child Dies After Being Mauled By Dog

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP – A 19-month-old girl died after being mauled by a dog in York County. The toddler had been in her family home in Windsor Township when she reportedly was attacked around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Police and EMS responded to the residence and transported the child to York Hospital where she died. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. The child’s name has not yet been released. York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said the girl was being watched by her parents at the time of the attack. He declined to say what kind of dog was involved, but said the animal had been euthanized.