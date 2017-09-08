Gov. Urges PA Members of Congress To Preserve DACA

HARRISBURG, (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is urging Pennsylvania’s members of Congress to preserve a program being ended by the Trump administration that protects immigrants living in the U.S. illegally after they arrived as children from being deported. A letter sent Thursday says beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are a part of many communities and shouldn’t be deported. It says they benefit Pennsylvania’s economy and know no other country after growing up in the United States. Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation is predominantly Republican. Also signing the letter were the heads of Wolf’s advisory commissions on African American affairs, Asian Pacific American affairs and Latino affairs. On Wednesday, Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined officials from 14 states and the District of Columbia in suing to block President Donald Trump’s plan to end the program.

