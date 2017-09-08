Maryland Governor Urges Congress To Act On Immigration Reform

BALTIMORE, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Congress needs to act on immigration reform in light of President Donald Trump’s plan to phase out a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation. The Baltimore Sun reports the Republican governor gave his first direct remarks Thursday about Trump’s decision. The governor adds he “personally” opposes the plan. He says he thinks the focus should be on criminals, not “innocent children that came here through no fault of their own.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution. The program protects young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas has been rescinded.

