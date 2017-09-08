Woman Sentenced on “Fake Mom” Charges

HARRISBURG (AP) – A woman will spend five months in prison for pretending to be the adoptive mother of a Ukrainian man who lied about his name and age to become an honors student at a Harrisburg high school. Fifty-two-year-old Stephayne McClure-Potts was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge in Harrisburg. She acknowledged lying when trying to help Artur Samarin obtain a Social Security card. Samarin, who is now 25, is serving 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail on a morals charge involving a 15-year-old classmate and stealing a public school education in Harrisburg. He’ll be deported after his sentence. He was 19 when he enrolled as a freshman using the name Asher Potts. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Potts is serving two years’ probation for harboring Samarin as an illegal alien. The Potts’ still faces fraud charges for allegedly collecting $13,000 in welfare benefits for their so-called son.

