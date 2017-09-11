Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigation

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP – A tow truck operator and the driver of a disabled vehicle were struck and killed by another vehicle in Lancaster County. The crash occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of Route 222 near the Peach Road overpass in West Earl Township. Investigators said the AAA tow truck was there removing a disabled vehicle, and a northbound car driven by Anthony Caldwell of Stafford, Virginia struck the two victims as they stood on the berm of the highway. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as tow truck driver, 44-year-old Ralph Watrous II of Elizabethtown and 46-year-old Robert Buckwalter, Jr of Ephrata was the owner of the car that broke down. Caldwell was not hurt. County crash investigators, the district attorney’s office, and township police are investigating. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the West Earl Police Department at 717-859-1411.

