PA Attorney General Investigates Equifax Data Breach

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro says his office is investigating the massive data breach targeting the credit monitoring company Equifax. Shapiro said that it is unclear how many Pennsylvanians were affected. In total, the attack exposed data belonging to 143 million Americans, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, and driver’s license numbers. Shapiro says he’s also investigating the months-long delay before Equifax notified consumers of the breach and will take every step necessary to hold Equifax accountable. Shapiro says Pennsylvanians should sign up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection. Equifax is offering free service for one year at www.equifaxsecurity2017.com and people can get a free credit report at www.annualcreditreport.com. Persons impacted by the Equifax breach or who are an identity theft victim should contact the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

