PA House Returns To Tackle Budget Stalemate

HARRISBURG – The PA House returns to session as a lengthening budget stalemate is drawing warnings by Gov. Tom Wolf that he’s out of options to pay bills on time. Today’s session kicks off a week that could include a vote on a plan pushed by some House Republicans to cover a $2.2 billion shortfall. The plan would divert cash from reserves or off-budget programs. Lancaster County Reps. Brett Miller and Dave Zimmerman along with Cumberland County Rep. Stephen Bloom support the plan. Gov. Tom Wolf opposes it, and his administration questions whether the plan is a realistic way to fund a $32 billion spending agreement. Wolf supports a bipartisan tax increase and borrowing plan that passed the state Senate in July, but is deeply unpopular with House members.

