PA Turnpike Call Boxes Being Removed

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission is beginning the removal of the bright yellow emergency call boxes that are positioned at one-mile intervals along the shoulder of the 550-mile toll road. Maintenance crews will start today to pull out the boxes and expect to complete the task by Sept. 29. During the three-week process, any call box still in place will remain functional. Because of the change, Turnpike officials are reminding travelers to dial *11 on a mobile phone to report an accident or other emergency. The boxes, which have been along the toll road since 1988, have become obsolete as cellphone and smartphone use has surged. Turnpike officials say call box counts continue to come in at record lows. A decade ago, there were call box activations of almost 6,000, while total usage came in under 800 last year. In the first eight months of 2017, there have been around 400 activations.

