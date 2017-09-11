PA’s First Automated Vehicle Summit

STATE COLLEGE – Wolf Administration officials from PennDOT, Community and Economic Development (DCED), Labor & Industry (L&I), and State Police (PSP) are taking part in the state’s first Automated Vehicle Summit in State College. The summit, convened by PennDOT and DCED, is reviewing all aspects of automated vehicle development including safety, workforce changes, planning, and industry implications. Roughly 300 transportation officials, academic and industry experts, public officials, planners and industry partners are discussing and learning about how connected and automated vehicle technology is shaping the next generation of travel.

