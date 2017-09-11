Pence To Speak At 9/11 Remembrance At Flight 93 Crash Site

SHANKSVILLE (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a Sept. 11 ceremony to remember the 33 passengers and seven crew members killed in the terror attack on United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. The somber ritual includes the tolling of bells and a reading of the victims’ names which gets underway at about 9:45 a.m. today. That is the time that federal investigators determined passengers decided to revolt against their four al-Qaeda hijackers, who ended up crashing the plane in a field 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. On Sunday, ground was broken at the national memorial on the last element of the park, a 93-foot Tower of Voices with 40 tubular wind chimes, one for each victim. It should be completed in time for the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

