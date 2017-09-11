Vice President Visits 9/11 PA Location

SHANKSVILLE (AP) – A somber ritual including the tolling of bells and a reading of the victims’ names took place in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, honoring the 33 passengers and seven crew members killed in the terror attack on United Flight 93. Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute at a ceremony in Shanksville. Pence said we pause as a nation not so much to remember tragedy as to celebrate heroism and patriotism. The ceremony began at 9:45 a.m., the time that federal investigators determined passengers decided to revolt against their four al-Qaeda hijackers, who ended up crashing the plane in a field 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. On Sunday, ground was broken at the national memorial on the last element of the park, a 93-foot Tower of Voices with 40 tubular wind chimes, one for each victim. It should be completed in time for the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

