York County Senator Backs House Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – The PA House is back in session as a lengthening budget stalemate is drawing warnings by Gov. Tom Wolf that he’s out of options to pay bills on time. Wolf supports a bipartisan tax increase and borrowing plan that passed the state Senate in July, but is deeply unpopular with House members. Today’s session kicks off a week that could include a vote on a plan pushed by some House Republicans to cover the $2.2 billion shortfall. Their plan is the result of a comprehensive examination of the state budget, during which there were discovered taxpayer dollars stowed away and sitting idle in special government accounts with high, unused balances. Some of the accounts have not been drawn down in recent years. York County Sen. Scott Wagner, who opposed the state Senate’s spending plan, gives a “thumbs up” to what the House Republicans have done. The plan does not include borrowing money, nor would it raise taxes on natural gas, electric, and telephone bills, which would impact every taxpayer in the state.

