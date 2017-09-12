PA House GOP Delays Vote On Budget-Balancing Plan

HARRISBURG(AP) – Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is putting off preliminary votes on measures designed to plug state government’s $2.2 billion budget gap with money siphoned partly from public transportation and environmental improvement programs. Speaker Mike Turzai abruptly adjourned the chamber today, surprising some rank-and-file members of the House’s GOP majority. The House is supposed to return to session Wednesday, but it’s not clear what’ll happen next in a budget stalemate now in its third month.

Related