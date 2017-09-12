Resolution Takes Action On Hunger In PA

HARRISBURG – A resolution has been introduced designating September as Hunger Action Month in Pennsylvania. According to a study published by Feeding America, over 1.6 million Pennsylvanians, including nearly a half million children, do not always know from where their next meal will come. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said Hunger Action Month provides a unified opportunity for communities across the country to focus attention on the persistent problem of domestic hunger. Scarnati co-chairs the PA Legislative Hunger Caucus which maintains the Capitol Hunger Garden, an approximately 1,000 square-foot area of land adjacent to the State Capitol Building. 2017 marked the eighth season that the Capitol Hunger Garden will work towards the mission of providing healthy food to help those in need.

Related