Silence On PA House Speaker Run For Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA House Speaker Mike Turzai is staying silent on whether he still plans to run for governor, months after telling party officials that he was seriously considering it. The Allegheny County Republican declined to comment Monday morning whether he still plans to run. Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking a second term in next year’s election. So far, York County Sen. Scott Wagner and former health care systems consultant Paul Mango of suburban Pittsburgh have announced their candidacies for the GOP nomination to challenge Wolf. Meanwhile, lawyer Laura Ellsworth of suburban Pittsburgh is considering running and expects to announce a final decision at the end of September.

