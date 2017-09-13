American Indian Group Wants Columbus Statue Removed

LANCASTER (AP) – An American Indian group wants Lancaster County to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus near its courthouse. The Lancaster County Chapter of the Autonomous American Indian Movement says Columbus brought mass murder, genocide, and slavery to the continent. The county commissioners said they don’t want to remove the statue because Columbus is central to American history even if he was flawed. Commissioner Craig Lehman said even though Columbus is a flawed human being, he does not support the removal of the statue. Lehman says that a plaque could be added to the bust describing the pros and cons of Columbus’ accomplishments.

