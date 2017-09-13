Donate To Samaritan’s Purse For Hurricane Relief

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse has response teams in Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma. They will partner with host churches and come alongside distressed homeowners. In addition to their work in Florida, Samaritan’s Purse is sending blankets, shelter plastic, hygiene kits, and water purification units to hard hit islands in the Caribbean. In Texas, Samaritan’s Purse remains committed to Hurricane Harvey victims. To date, more than 2,400 families have requested help, and more than 3,200 volunteers have stepped forward. They have also shared their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. So far, more than 150 people have prayed to receive Him as Lord and Savior. Also, more than 100 Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains have prayed with more than 5,800 people. You can click on the banner below to make an online donation to help in their hurricane relief efforts. You can also send a donation by mail to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

