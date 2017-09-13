House GOP Regroups Around No New Tax Package To Plug Deficit

HARRISBURG (AP) – Up against a deadline for Gov. Tom Wolf to freeze spending, Republicans who control the PA House are developing what they say is a no-new-taxes revenue package to plug state government’s $2.2 billion budget gap. House Republicans said they expected a vote this afternoon. The budget stalemate is in its third month. Few details were immediately public, but rank-and-file Republicans say the package relies heavily on borrowing $1 billion against future revenues from Pennsylvania’s share of a 1998 multi-state settlement with tobacco companies. It also would transfer hundreds of millions of dollars from off-budget programs and count on $225 million in fees by allowing licensed casinos to open new mini-casinos and launch online gambling portals. With the state’s bank account scraping bottom, Gov. Wolf warns that he’ll be unable to pay bills on time starting Friday.

Related