Columbia Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Of Police Officer

LANCASTER – A man has been convicted of trying to kill one police officer with a high-powered rifle last year in Lancaster County, but acquitted of trying to kill two others. A Lancaster County jury convicted 18-year-old Marquell Rentas of Columbia of one count each of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault of an officer as well as conspiracy and reckless endangerment. He was acquitted of two other attempted murder and aggravated assault counts. Columbia Police said a dozen shots were fired July 29 out a window and at responding police vehicles. No one was injured. 19-year-old Trenton Nace faces trial in October in the case.

