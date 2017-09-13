PA House GOP Delays Vote On Budget Balancing Plan

HARRISBURG – The PA House has put off preliminary votes on measures designed to plug state government’s $2.2 billion budget gap with taxpayer money stowed away and sitting idle in special government accounts with high, unused balances. House Speaker Mike Turzai abruptly adjourned the chamber Tuesday, surprising some rank-and-file members of the House’s GOP majority. The House is to return to session today, but it’s not clear what will happen next in a budget stalemate now in its third month. The plan is opposed by Gov. Tom Wolf, House Democratic leaders, and some southeastern PA Republicans. With the state’s main bank account getting low, the Wolf Administration is warning insurers that they may not receive Medicaid payments on time.

