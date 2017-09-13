PA House Passes Bill Benefiting Veterans

HARRISBURG – The PA House unanimously approved legislation to exclude veterans’ compensation benefits from income calculations for Commonwealth programs. House Bill 980 would require 100% of a veteran’s disability compensation or pension not be included as income when calculating eligibility for a Commonwealth program or benefit. The bill also would extend this exclusion to an unmarried surviving spouse. Under current law, veterans’ disability compensation and pensions already are not calculated as part of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The bill now goes to the Senate for review.

