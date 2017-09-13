Volunteers Needed For GAiN’s Upcoming Quilt Camp

MOUNT JOY – Volunteers can share the warmth of God’s love around the world by joining Global Aid Network’s annual Quilt Camp running September 25-29 at the GAiN Logistics Center at 1506 Quarry Road in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Volunteers will help prepare all stages of quilts to be completed during GAiN’s October Mission Packing Project. Over 65 million people are forcibly displaced due to conflict and persecution. Because of natural and man made disasters, GAiN receives requests around the world for food, medical supplies, and especially blankets and quilts. Volunteers attending Quilt Camp are asked to bring at least two yards of new 100% cotton quilting fabric to help with supplies. Volunteers are asked to bring a bagged lunch if you stay the entire day, and wear closed toed shoes. To RSVP or for more information, call 717-285-4220 or email blankets@gainusa.org.

