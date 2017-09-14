Area Lawmaker Reintroduces “Healthy Pennsylvania” Measure

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer is reintroducing a package of health care bills called “Healthy Pennsylvania” which were previously drafted in 2013. The nine bill package includes legislation that would promote health savings accounts, increase competition between health insurance carriers, and exempt Pennsylvania from federal health care mandates. It also establishes tax deductions and credits for those who pay for health care and establishes a state high risk pool. Folmer is currently seeking co-sponsors for the measures which will then be assigned to Senate committees for consideration.

