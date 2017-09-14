Berks County Dad Charged In 4-Month-Old Son’s Death

ROBESONIA (AP) – A Berks County man has been jailed in the death of his 4-month-old son. 31-year-old Joshua Leas of South Heidelberg Township was arraigned Wednesday on charges including first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children. Police say Leas’ wife returned to work from maternity leave in June, making him the boy’s primary caretaker. Police say on June 19, Leas called his wife to say the boy was having trouble breathing. Doctors later concluded the child had bleeding in his brain consistent with being violently shaken or struck. The coroner ruled the death a homicide on Sept. 5 after an investigation with the district attorney’s office. Leas faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 20.

