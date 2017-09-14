Delaware Panel Begins Examination Of Budgeting Practices

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – A panel formed by Delaware lawmakers to study the state’s budgeting practices is getting down to work today. The panel is charged with examining Delaware’s budgeting practices, including spending only 98% of estimated revenue and using a budget reserve account. It will also discuss restrictions on budget surpluses, whether from unforeseen revenue growth or one-time windfalls, so they don’t result in long-term expansion of spending. Officials also will discuss the benefits of storing excess funds during good revenue years to cover operating deficits during leaner budget years. A preliminary report is expected by May 1.

