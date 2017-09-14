PA House Approves Revenue Plan

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved an amended state revenue plan by a 103-91 vote late Wednesday night that does not require any increase in state taxes. The revenue plan authored by House Republicans is viewed as a financially responsible effort that not does not rely on additional state borrowing and calls for the utilization of existing funds in dormant state accounts to help balance the nearly $32 billion state budget. The revenue plan now goes to the state Senate, which had passed a tax increase package in July to help fund a $32 billion spending agreement. Pennsylvania’s budget stalemate is in its third month and Gov. Tom Wolf says the House plan doesn’t solve the state’s underlying financial problems.

