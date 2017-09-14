Salvation Army Providing Hurricane Relief

ATLANTA – The Salvation Army is on the ground in Texas and ready with more forces in Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Their food trucks are mobilized to feed thousands of victims and first responders. Disaster relief teams are setting up shelters for survivors to rest and recover. And they are always there to lend a hand to help, a shoulder to cry on, to give a hug or words of hope, or to pray. The Salvation Army is accepting donations for hurricane relief. You can click on the banner below to make an online donation or you can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. That’s 1-800-725-2769.

