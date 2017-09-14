Suspicious Man Chases Student From Dauphin County Bus Stop

SWATARA TOWNSHIP – Police in Dauphin County received a report that a suspicious male chased a 5th grade student from his bus stop at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Park Run Apartments at 3300 Paxton Street. The boy was able to run to his home in order to get away from the man. The suspect was described as a white adult male with curly reddish hair and close-cut facial hair. Police are taking the necessary steps to identify this person and ensure that the bus stop is safe for students. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspicious person is asked to call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip online at www.SwataraPolice.org.

