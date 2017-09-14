Top PA Senator Vows Action In State’s Cash Crunch

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman is pledging fast action following the House’s passage of a plan to help plug state government’s $2.2 billion budget gap almost three months into the fiscal year. Corman said that senators recognize the situation’s urgency. Today is the last day that Gov. Tom Wolf says his administration has enough cash to pay bills on time until the spring. Corman’s statement came after House Republicans passed a no-new-taxes plan that not does not rely on additional state borrowing and calls for the utilization of existing funds in dormant state accounts to help balance the nearly $32 billion state budget. The Senate passed a competing plan in July that included $1.3 billion in borrowing and a $500 million-plus tax increase package. Gov. Wolf supports the Senate’s plan and opposes the House’s plan.

