Uninsured Rate Keeps Dropping In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) – The number of people without health insurance in Pennsylvania continues to decline. U.S. Census Bureau data released this week shows Pennsylvania’s 2016 uninsured rate at 5.6%, tied for the 12th lowest rate in the nation. That’s down from 9.7% in 2013 and 6.4% in 2015. The national uninsured rate was 8.6% last year. The Census Bureau estimates 700,000 Pennsylvanians lacked health insurance last year, about 500,000 fewer than in 2013. Pennsylvania expanded Medicaid in 2015 under ObamaCare, and the Wolf Administration says over 1.1 million Pennsylvanians are covered through the law’s Medicaid expansion or policies sold through the Healthcare.gov exchange.

Related