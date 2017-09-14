Video Competition To Find Solutions To Opioid Epidemic

HARRISBURG – Senator David G. Argall of Schuylkill/BerksCounties is encouraging Pennsylvania middle and high school students to help find solutions to the growing heroin and opioid epidemic that is plaguing our communities across the state by producing a video aimed at raising greater awareness about the crisis. “Talk to Your State Senator,” a statewide video competition sponsored by the Senate of Pennsylvania, is open to Pennsylvania students in grades 6 through 12 and will provide a total of $10,000 in cash prizes to winning entries that focus on ways to prevent drug and alcohol abuse among young people. Videos will be judged based on creativity, content and effectiveness of message delivery. Schools and students can find more information on the contest, including guidelines on submitting videos, content, judging, and prizes, at acommonwealthcrisis.com. The deadline for video entries is December 10, 2017.

